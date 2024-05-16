Phillip Bentley Acquires 125 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($186.82).
Mitie Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.
