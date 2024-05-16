Phillip Bentley Acquires 125 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($186.82).

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.