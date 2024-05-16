Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 11,789 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TruBridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.65. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

