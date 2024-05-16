Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (PPBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Pinnacle Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS PPBN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Pinnacle Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
