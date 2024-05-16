Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Gavin Rochussen Acquires 18,359 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($126,820.52).

Polar Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

POLR opened at GBX 555 ($6.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £561.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,585.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 492.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 385 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.46 ($7.04).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

