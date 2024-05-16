PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.