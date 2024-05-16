Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PFD
Premier Foods Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Premier Foods
In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Also, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,709.37). 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Premier Foods
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.