Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.80 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.18.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Also, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,709.37). 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

