Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.91.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

