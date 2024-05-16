Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$112.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.91. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.