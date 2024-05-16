Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$125.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.91. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.