PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.13

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,651 shares of company stock worth $4,168,073. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

