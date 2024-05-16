Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.