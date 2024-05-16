Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

