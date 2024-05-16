Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

