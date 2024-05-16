Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 48.68% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Psychemedics Trading Down 3.0 %

PMD opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.69. Psychemedics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psychemedics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psychemedics stock. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Psychemedics makes up approximately 0.8% of 22NW LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 22NW LP owned about 4.78% of Psychemedics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

