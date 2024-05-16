PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5861 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.