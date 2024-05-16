PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5861 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.