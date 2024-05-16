Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.6 %

PSTG stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

