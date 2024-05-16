Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By Zacks Research

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

