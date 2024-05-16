Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Issued By Zacks Research

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $132.08.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Amphenol by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

