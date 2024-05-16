Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Issued By B. Riley

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 218.55% and a negative net margin of 41.95%.

Insider Activity at Augmedix

In related news, insider Ian Shakil sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $97,377.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,527 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 50.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

