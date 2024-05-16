Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Issued By Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,407 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 707,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 610,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

