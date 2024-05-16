Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.09.

Emera Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE EMA opened at C$49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

