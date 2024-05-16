Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Enerflex Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

