Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 904,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $2,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

