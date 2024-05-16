Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NOV by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $13,329,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

