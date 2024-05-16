Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Select Water Solutions, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 728,101 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 113.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 503,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $529,310. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

