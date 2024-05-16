Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AlloVir in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10).

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,666 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $151,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AlloVir by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

