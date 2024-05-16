Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AlloVir in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10).

AlloVir Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,666 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $151,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AlloVir by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.