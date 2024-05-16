Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Lowered by Analyst

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

AFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

AFG stock opened at $131.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,450. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 360.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 453,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

