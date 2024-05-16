Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit Cut by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
Capreit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
