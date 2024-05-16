Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Raised by Analyst

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.32.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$43.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.