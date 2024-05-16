Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mativ Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mativ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million.

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Mativ has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.62%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

