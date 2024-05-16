Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Boosted by Analyst

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.77. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $36.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.1 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.