Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

