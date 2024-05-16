Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Decreased by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

