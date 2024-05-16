Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Lifted by Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

WBD opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 524,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

