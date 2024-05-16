Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for VirTra, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for VirTra in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTSI. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VirTra Stock Down 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VirTra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

