Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Raised by Alliance Global Partners (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Alliance Global Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Organigram Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Organigram by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the first quarter worth about $825,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

