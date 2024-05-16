Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

NYSE RJF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

