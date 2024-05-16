Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.