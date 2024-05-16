QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after acquiring an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $262.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.87 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $262.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

