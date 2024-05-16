QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9 %

WSM stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $322.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

