QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $232.92 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

