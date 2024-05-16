QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,762 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

