QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 806 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average is $222.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

