QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

