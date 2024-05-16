QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

