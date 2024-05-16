QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,699 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

