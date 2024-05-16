QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

