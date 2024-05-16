QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,904 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

