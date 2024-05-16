QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,190 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 79,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

