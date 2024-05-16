QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WST opened at $351.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,978 shares of company stock valued at $50,852,672. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

